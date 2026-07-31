Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

TD Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Definity Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD raised its price target for Definity Financial from C$89 to C$93 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying approximately 16.94% upside from the reported C$79.53 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: Definity has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of C$83.40, with four Buy and four Hold ratings.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.97 on revenue of C$2.05 billion, while shares are trading near their 52-week high of C$81.99 and above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Definity Financial.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$83.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$83.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY traded up C$1.02 on Friday, hitting C$79.53. 209,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,424. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.87 and a 1-year high of C$81.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.79.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.94%.The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definity Financial

In other news, insider Brigid V. Pelino sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$5,335,848. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Definity Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Definity Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Definity Financial wasn't on the list.

While Definity Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines