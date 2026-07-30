Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

TLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

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Telos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 63,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,162. Telos has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $325.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.62 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley W. Jacobs sold 55,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $240,377.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 166,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $718,097.72. This represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Mark Bendza sold 97,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $410,519.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 817,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,423,850.12. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,488. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $9,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Telos by 322.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 908,565 shares of the company's stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 693,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth $1,801,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Telos by 161.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 911,148 shares of the company's stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 562,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $2,494,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation NASDAQ: TLS is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company's core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

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