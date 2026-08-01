Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.1167.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Tenaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tenaris from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenaris from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

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Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $57.34 on Friday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Tenaris's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $47,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4,675.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

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