Teradyne (TER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $1.1872 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teradyne Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TER opened at $375.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $318.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.31. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $384.97.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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