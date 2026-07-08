TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Up 11.2% After Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.5080. 9,863,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 31,010,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $3,657,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,945,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,938,383.20. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 520,850 shares of company stock worth $12,221,864 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key TeraWulf News

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3,748.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 47.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 793,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 232.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 305.07% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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