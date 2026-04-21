Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.7273.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Terex Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Terex's payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,793.80. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 85,795 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 48.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,014 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 253.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,696 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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