Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.4545.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

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Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its position in Terex by 171.2% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Terex by 67.5% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Down 6.2%

TEX stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.Terex's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Terex's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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