Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Get Terex alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Terex will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 67.5% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $47,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Terex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23–$1.25 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.14 billion. Sales increased 50.5% year over year, helped by the REV Group acquisition. Terex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23–$1.25 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.14 billion. Sales increased 50.5% year over year, helped by the REV Group acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: Management increased its full-year sales forecast to $7.9 billion–$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million–$1.0 billion. The EPS outlook is $4.70–$5.10, broadly in line with the $4.87 consensus estimate. Terex posts strong Q2 results, raises 2026 outlook

Management increased its full-year sales forecast to $7.9 billion–$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million–$1.0 billion. The EPS outlook is $4.70–$5.10, broadly in line with the $4.87 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators improved: Pro forma sales rose 8.5%, bookings increased 25.2% year over year, and backlog stood at $6.9 billion. These figures support expectations for continued revenue visibility across Terex’s end markets. Terex Q2 Sales Rise 50.5% to $2.2 Billion

Pro forma sales rose 8.5%, bookings increased 25.2% year over year, and backlog stood at $6.9 billion. These figures support expectations for continued revenue visibility across Terex’s end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Truist raised its price target to $96 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels.

Truist raised its price target to $96 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: REV Group integration: Terex completed its acquisition of REV Group, expanding its specialized vehicle portfolio. The deal adds growth opportunities but also leaves investors focused on integration execution and potential synergies. Terex Completes REV Group Acquisition

Terex completed its acquisition of REV Group, expanding its specialized vehicle portfolio. The deal adds growth opportunities but also leaves investors focused on integration execution and potential synergies. Negative Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $80 to $68 and shifted to a “neutral” rating, suggesting limited upside after the earnings reaction. Reports also highlighted that adjusted EPS declined from $1.49 a year earlier, while recent insider transactions were exclusively sales.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Terex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Terex wasn't on the list.

While Terex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here