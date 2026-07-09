Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Citizens Jmp

Equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a "market perform" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $408.52.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.92. 3,372,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,934,113. Tesla has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $409.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 362.67, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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