Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 2.2% - Time to Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $390.51 and last traded at $394.1070. 33,446,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 58,372,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.90.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Q2 deliveries came in well above expectations, reinforcing the view that demand improved more than Wall Street anticipated. Article Title

Tesla’s Q2 deliveries came in well above expectations, reinforcing the view that demand improved more than Wall Street anticipated. Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched Robotaxi service in Miami, expanding its autonomous driving footprint beyond Texas and California and giving bulls another long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Tesla launched Robotaxi service in Miami, expanding its autonomous driving footprint beyond Texas and California and giving bulls another long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475, signaling improved analyst confidence after the delivery results and AI/autonomy optionality. Article Title

RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475, signaling improved analyst confidence after the delivery results and AI/autonomy optionality. Positive Sentiment: Tesla reportedly landed more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, strengthening the case that its energy-storage business is becoming a meaningful growth engine. Article Title

Tesla reportedly landed more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, strengthening the case that its energy-storage business is becoming a meaningful growth engine. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted bullish long-term forecasts for Tesla, but these were mostly opinion pieces and price-prediction commentary rather than new company developments. Article Title

Some articles highlighted bullish long-term forecasts for Tesla, but these were mostly opinion pieces and price-prediction commentary rather than new company developments. Neutral Sentiment: Used EV demand is rising as drivers seek alternatives to gas-powered cars, which could support broader EV adoption, but the effect on Tesla’s near-term earnings is indirect. Article Title

Used EV demand is rising as drivers seek alternatives to gas-powered cars, which could support broader EV adoption, but the effect on Tesla’s near-term earnings is indirect. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still focused on Tesla’s high valuation and the view that the stock is being priced more on AI and robotaxi hopes than on core auto fundamentals. Article Title

Investors are still focused on Tesla’s high valuation and the view that the stock is being priced more on AI and robotaxi hopes than on core auto fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A New Jersey law may limit or ban robotaxi operations, creating another regulatory risk for Tesla’s autonomous-driving expansion. Article Title

A New Jersey law may limit or ban robotaxi operations, creating another regulatory risk for Tesla’s autonomous-driving expansion. Negative Sentiment: Legal scrutiny around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving claims intensified after a fatal crash case, adding headline and liability overhang. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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