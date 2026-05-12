Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 2.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $422.26 and last traded at $433.45. Approximately 60,192,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 62,894,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.00.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a bullish view on Tesla (TSLA) , arguing the market still underappreciates upside from Optimus, AI, robotaxis, and other non-EV businesses; the firm kept a $500 target, which is helping support sentiment. Article Title

Piper Sandler reiterated a bullish view on , arguing the market still underappreciates upside from Optimus, AI, robotaxis, and other non-EV businesses; the firm kept a $500 target, which is helping support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Tesla (TSLA) announced roughly $250 million of additional investment in its German battery plant, signaling higher battery-cell capacity and continued commitment to European production. Article Title

announced roughly $250 million of additional investment in its German battery plant, signaling higher battery-cell capacity and continued commitment to European production. Positive Sentiment: Panasonic said U.S. battery demand is rebounding, which is a constructive read-through for Tesla (TSLA) given Panasonic’s role as a battery supplier. Article Title

Panasonic said U.S. battery demand is rebounding, which is a constructive read-through for given Panasonic’s role as a battery supplier. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame Tesla (TSLA) as an AI/robotics story rather than just an EV maker, but this is more of a valuation narrative than a near-term fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame as an AI/robotics story rather than just an EV maker, but this is more of a valuation narrative than a near-term fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Tesla (TSLA) is facing renewed criticism over its Texas robotaxi rollout, with reports of long wait times, missed stops, and routing errors raising doubts about how fast autonomy can scale. Article Title

is facing renewed criticism over its Texas robotaxi rollout, with reports of long wait times, missed stops, and routing errors raising doubts about how fast autonomy can scale. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near- and longer-term earnings estimates for Tesla (TSLA) , reinforcing concerns that profits may not grow fast enough to justify the stock’s rich valuation. Article Title

Zacks Research cut multiple near- and longer-term earnings estimates for , reinforcing concerns that profits may not grow fast enough to justify the stock’s rich valuation. Negative Sentiment: Several reports highlighted softer sentiment around the stock after hotter inflation data sparked a rotation out of high-growth names, adding pressure to Tesla (TSLA). Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.66, a PEG ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $383.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here