Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 3.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $391.37 and last traded at $394.76. Approximately 32,627,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 57,800,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.76.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $407.58.

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Tesla Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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