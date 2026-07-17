Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2.6% - What's Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $377.22 and last traded at $380.84. 30,501,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 56,970,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.06.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.37 and a 200-day moving average of $406.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 349.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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