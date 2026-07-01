Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.1% - Time to Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $432.86 and last traded at $425.30. Approximately 39,727,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 58,639,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.60.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.07.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.47 and a 200 day moving average of $412.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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