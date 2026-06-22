Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.7778.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1%

TEVA opened at $31.50 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,247,375.57. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 547.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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