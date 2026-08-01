Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.4444.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday.

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Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Textron by 3,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:TXT opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. Textron has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 6.12%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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