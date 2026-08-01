TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

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TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.70.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $313,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $761,051.13. This represents a 69.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 13,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $205,101.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $573,736.80. The trade was a 26.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $529,200 and have sold 38,777 shares worth $595,709. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TFS Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,083,792 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 152,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,004 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 387,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,302 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 352,093 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,019,107 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,009,309 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215,491 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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