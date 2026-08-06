The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.4444.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Boeing from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $240.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 346.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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