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The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Real Brokerage logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Real Brokerage, with four buy ratings, two strong-buy ratings, one hold, and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $5.69, well above the reported share price of $1.60.
  • Real Brokerage shares were down 2.4%, with the stock trading near its 12-month low and below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share on $465.55 million in revenue.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 53.28%, with several major investors—including Ophir Asset Management, Renaissance Technologies, Arrowstreet Capital, and Nuveen—recently increasing their positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.6875.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Real Brokerage from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.74. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Real Brokerage by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,952,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 787,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,128,900 shares of the company's stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,804 shares of the company's stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,071,744 shares of the company's stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,910,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 612,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company's stock.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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