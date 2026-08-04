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The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Simply Good Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on Simply Good Foods, with nine hold, three buy and one sell recommendation. The average 12-month price target is $15.20, compared with the stock’s recent opening price of $11.32.
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.42 in adjusted earnings per share versus a $0.35 estimate and revenue of $356.98 million versus $332.99 million expected. However, revenue declined 6.3% year over year and net margin remained negative.
  • Institutional investors own 88.45% of the stock, while an insider recently purchased 10,000 shares for approximately $117,800. SMPL has traded between $9.88 and $30.91 over the past year and currently has a market capitalization of about $1 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,332.54. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $213,479,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $106,443,000 after buying an additional 346,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,645,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $115,169,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,635,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,169,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 469,903 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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