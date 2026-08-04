The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $354.2632.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Raymond James Financial set a $430.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $324.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

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Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $374.08 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $252.26 and a 52 week high of $398.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 33.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 7,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.00, for a total transaction of $2,768,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,834 shares in the company, valued at $26,638,758. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $1,858,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,894,939.51. This represents a 32.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,688,329. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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