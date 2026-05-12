Timken (NYSE:TKR) Director John Timken Jr Sells 15,000 Shares

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) Director John Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,845,323.44. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Timken Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. 712,815 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,845. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Timken from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,886,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $290,320,000 after acquiring an additional 214,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Timken by 734.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $155,055,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,256,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Timken by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,423,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 316,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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