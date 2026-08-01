Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIPT

Tiptree Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TIPT opened at $17.77 on Friday. Tiptree Financial has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $667.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 0.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tiptree Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 329.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 314,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,389 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Tiptree Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 273,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 173,774 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 98.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Financial, Inc NASDAQ: TIPT is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

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