TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup cut TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on TKO Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.39. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.62%. TKO Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer bought 2,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 42,257 shares worth $7,946,068. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in TKO Group by 711.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,810 shares of the company's stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,969,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,150,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 133,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 61,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,333 shares of the company's stock worth $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key TKO Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TKO reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.547 billion, up 18% year over year and slightly ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EBITDA rose 23% to $650 million, with a 42% margin, signaling strong operating momentum. TKO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

TKO reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.547 billion, up 18% year over year and slightly ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EBITDA rose 23% to $650 million, with a 42% margin, signaling strong operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook, targeting revenue of $5.775 billion to $5.825 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.275 billion to $2.305 billion. The higher EBITDA forecast suggests management expects continued strength across UFC, WWE and other premium live-content businesses. TKO 2026 Guidance

The company raised its 2026 outlook, targeting revenue of $5.775 billion to $5.825 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.275 billion to $2.305 billion. The higher EBITDA forecast suggests management expects continued strength across UFC, WWE and other premium live-content businesses. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $237 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Analysts overall maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, supporting the longer-term investment case. BTIG Rating

BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $237 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Analysts overall maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, supporting the longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: TKO announced upcoming UFC, WWE Royal Rumble and PBR events in Arizona, adding future live-event and sponsorship opportunities. Arizona Events Announcement

TKO announced upcoming UFC, WWE Royal Rumble and PBR events in Arizona, adding future live-event and sponsorship opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Management characterized the quarter as solid and emphasized momentum in premium live content, while the company also disclosed a WWE shareholder settlement. The settlement could create a financial or legal overhang, but its ultimate impact was not specified. TKO Q2 and WWE Settlement

Management characterized the quarter as solid and emphasized momentum in premium live content, while the company also disclosed a WWE shareholder settlement. The settlement could create a financial or legal overhang, but its ultimate impact was not specified. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $1.34, below consensus estimates of roughly $1.41 to $1.63, despite revenue exceeding forecasts. The shortfall may raise concerns about profitability and cost control. TKO Q2 Earnings Miss

Quarterly EPS was $1.34, below consensus estimates of roughly $1.41 to $1.63, despite revenue exceeding forecasts. The shortfall may raise concerns about profitability and cost control. Negative Sentiment: TKO said the UFC Freedom 250 White House event lost approximately $30 million. Although management presented the broader earnings picture positively, the loss highlights event-specific execution and profitability risks. UFC Freedom 250 Loss

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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