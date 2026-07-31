Traders Buy High Volume of Equinix Put Options (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,245 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 448% compared to the typical volume of 775 put options.

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Key Equinix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.62 billion, up 16.4% year over year, while FFO of $11.78 per share exceeded the $11.25 consensus estimate. Strong demand, record bookings, 9,700 new interconnections and rising xScale fees supported the results. Equinix Q2 AFFO Beat Estimates on Strong Demand & xScale Fees

Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.62 billion, up 16.4% year over year, while FFO of $11.78 per share exceeded the $11.25 consensus estimate. Strong demand, record bookings, 9,700 new interconnections and rising xScale fees supported the results. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $10.205 billion-$10.285 billion and increased its long-term outlook to 10%-13% annual revenue growth for 2027-2029, citing AI-related demand, bookings and execution. Equinix outlines 2026 revenue growth and capital spending

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $10.205 billion-$10.285 billion and increased its long-term outlook to 10%-13% annual revenue growth for 2027-2029, citing AI-related demand, bookings and execution. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and reiterated a Buy rating. TD Cowen and Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted their targets to $1,166 and $1,211, respectively, indicating continued analyst confidence. Truist price-target update

Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and reiterated a Buy rating. TD Cowen and Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted their targets to $1,166 and $1,211, respectively, indicating continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, supporting its income-investment appeal and implying an annualized yield of about 2%. Equinix declares quarterly dividend

Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, supporting its income-investment appeal and implying an annualized yield of about 2%. Neutral Sentiment: Equinix reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could provide capital for data-center expansion, but would also increase debt and interest obligations as planned 2026 capital expenditures reach $5 billion-$6 billion. Equinix plans bond sale

Equinix reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could provide capital for data-center expansion, but would also increase debt and interest obligations as planned 2026 capital expenditures reach $5 billion-$6 billion. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion came in below the roughly $2.6 billion consensus expectation. The softer near-term forecast overshadowed the earnings beat and raised full-year outlook. Equinix shares fall on soft third-quarter forecast

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion came in below the roughly $2.6 billion consensus expectation. The softer near-term forecast overshadowed the earnings beat and raised full-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors purchased 4,245 EQIX put options, 448% above the average volume of 775, signaling heightened near-term hedging or bearish speculation.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Equinix by 166.7% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,143.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,192.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock traded down $21.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,025.78. The company had a trading volume of 298,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,054.50 and a 200 day moving average of $994.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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