Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,153 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,393 put options.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $21.90 on Wednesday, reaching $364.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business's 50-day moving average price is $404.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $311.92 and a fifty-two week high of $436.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised multiple Eaton EPS estimates, including forecasts for fiscal 2026, fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028. The firm now projects $13.34 EPS for fiscal 2026, $15.62 for fiscal 2027 and $17.55 for fiscal 2028, signaling improving expectations for the company’s electrification and industrial-products businesses. MarketBeat Eaton estimates

Analysts at Zacks Research raised multiple Eaton EPS estimates, including forecasts for fiscal 2026, fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028. The firm now projects $13.34 EPS for fiscal 2026, $15.62 for fiscal 2027 and $17.55 for fiscal 2028, signaling improving expectations for the company’s electrification and industrial-products businesses. Positive Sentiment: A comparison of Eaton with Emerson Electric concluded that Eaton has the stronger price performance and growth outlook, although investors pay a higher valuation for that advantage. This reinforces the bullish growth case while highlighting valuation risk. Eaton versus Emerson comparison

A comparison of Eaton with Emerson Electric concluded that Eaton has the stronger price performance and growth outlook, although investors pay a higher valuation for that advantage. This reinforces the bullish growth case while highlighting valuation risk. Neutral Sentiment: Eaton is approaching its second-quarter earnings release after reporting strong prior-quarter results, including revenue growth and earnings above consensus. Investors are likely waiting for confirmation that demand and the company’s 2026 outlook remain on track. Why Eaton stock is down

Eaton is approaching its second-quarter earnings release after reporting strong prior-quarter results, including revenue growth and earnings above consensus. Investors are likely waiting for confirmation that demand and the company’s 2026 outlook remain on track. Negative Sentiment: Valuation pressure appears to be the immediate overhang. Eaton was reportedly removed from a major model portfolio while trading at roughly 26 times estimated fiscal 2027 earnings, encouraging profit-taking before earnings. Reported insider selling and reduced positions by some institutional investors may also be weighing on sentiment, though other large investors increased their holdings. Eaton trading analysis

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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