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Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Trimble logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Unusual options activity: Traders purchased 5,053 put options on Trimble, a 555% increase over the typical daily volume of 772 contracts.
  • Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive but mixed: Nine analysts rate Trimble a Buy and three rate it a Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $83.78, despite recent target cuts and a downgrade to Hold.
  • Shares fell to $56.03 on Thursday, well below the 52-week high of $87.50. Trimble’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with $0.79 in EPS versus the $0.72 consensus and revenue up 11.8% year over year.
  • Interested in Trimble? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,053 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 555% compared to the typical daily volume of 772 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Trimble from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $56.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 318,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,274. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Trimble by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Trimble by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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