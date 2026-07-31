Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,581 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,631% compared to the typical daily volume of 435 call options.

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MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.73. MarketAxess has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $210.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 35.53%.The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. MarketAxess's payout ratio is 36.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of MarketAxess from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $175.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $168.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MarketAxess this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE will pay $167 per MarketAxess share , representing an approximately 33% premium to MKTX’s unaffected closing price. The offer is the dominant catalyst behind the stock’s rally and establishes a potential cash exit for shareholders. ICE to Acquire MarketAxess

ICE will pay , representing an approximately 33% premium to MKTX’s unaffected closing price. The offer is the dominant catalyst behind the stock’s rally and establishes a potential cash exit for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The deal reflects ICE’s strategy to expand electronic fixed-income trading and combine MarketAxess’ institutional bond marketplace with ICE’s data, technology and exchange infrastructure. The strategic rationale may support confidence that the transaction will close. Rise of Bond E-Trading

The deal reflects ICE’s strategy to expand electronic fixed-income trading and combine MarketAxess’ institutional bond marketplace with ICE’s data, technology and exchange infrastructure. The strategic rationale may support confidence that the transaction will close. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity—20,581 contracts versus average volume of roughly 435—signals aggressive bullish positioning, although options activity is speculative and does not change the merger terms.

Unusually heavy call-option activity—20,581 contracts versus average volume of roughly 435—signals aggressive bullish positioning, although options activity is speculative and does not change the merger terms. Positive Sentiment: MarketAxess declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19, providing continued income while the acquisition proceeds.

MarketAxess declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19, providing continued income while the acquisition proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of approximately $218 million exceeded analyst estimates. However, revenue was essentially flat year over year and EPS declined from $2.00, indicating that the earnings beat was secondary to the acquisition catalyst. MarketAxess Second-Quarter Results

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of approximately $218 million exceeded analyst estimates. However, revenue was essentially flat year over year and EPS declined from $2.00, indicating that the earnings beat was secondary to the acquisition catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced investigations into whether MarketAxess directors obtained a fair price and fulfilled their fiduciary duties. These reviews could create legal costs, delay the transaction or pressure the companies to improve terms, though no wrongdoing has been established.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

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