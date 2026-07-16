TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,347 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the June 15th total of 11,373 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

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TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 6,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,082. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of -104.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAct Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 591,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,437 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 135,920 shares of the technology company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 47,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,552 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TACT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised TransAct Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on TACT

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and distributes secure card issuance systems and embedded transactional printing solutions for a variety of industries. The company's portfolio includes high-speed card printers, card personalization and issuance software, as well as embedded printers used in kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, lottery machines and gaming applications. TransAct's products are built to deliver reliable, on-demand printing and secure card encoding for markets that require rapid, accurate issuance of payment cards, identification badges and tickets.

Within its secure card solutions segment, TransAct offers turnkey systems that integrate card printing, magnetic stripe encoding, smart card personalization and instant card issuance software.

Further Reading

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