Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Transat A.T. from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.52. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.11 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -186.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.53.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transat A.T. had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together.

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