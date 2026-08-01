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Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • Transat A.T. has a consensus “Reduce” rating from six analysts, split between three sells and three holds. The average 12-month price target is C$2.61.
  • Analysts recently lowered their outlook: TD cut its target to C$2.25 while maintaining a hold rating, and National Bank Financial downgraded the stock to underperform with a C$2.25 target.
  • The shares opened at C$2.26, near the average analyst target, while the company reported a quarterly loss of C$2.58 per share on C$1.03 billion in revenue. Analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately C$4.34 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Transat A.T..

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Transat A.T. from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRZ

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.52. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.11 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -186.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.53.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transat A.T. had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together.

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Analyst Recommendations for Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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