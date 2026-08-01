TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TransUnion from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities set a $98.00 price target on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $78.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.08%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,013.76. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,562. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here