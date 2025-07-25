TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Raymond James Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company's current price.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company's stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TriCo Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriCo Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While TriCo Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here