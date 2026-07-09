TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.1929.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $13.70 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TripAdvisor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,070.80. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TripAdvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,300 shares of the travel company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 308.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $384.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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