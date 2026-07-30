TripAdvisor (TRIP) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $505.89 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TripAdvisor Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.58 on Thursday. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $13.70 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,070.80. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,760 shares of the travel company's stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 668.9% in the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 355,612 shares of the travel company's stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 603.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,060 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,439 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

Further Reading

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