Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $395.00 price target on the insurance provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $333.11.

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Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3%

TRV opened at $336.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $349.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 28.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “market perform” rating on Travelers Companies (TRV) and lifted its price target to $356 from $342, suggesting room above the current share price. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “market perform” rating on and lifted its price target to $356 from $342, suggesting room above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Travelers Companies (TRV) to $334 from $295 while keeping an “equal weight” rating, which signals improved expectations but not a strongly bullish view. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on to $334 from $295 while keeping an “equal weight” rating, which signals improved expectations but not a strongly bullish view. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target on Travelers Companies (TRV) to $324 from $304 and maintained a “neutral” rating, reflecting cautious optimism after recent strength in the shares. Article Title

Mizuho increased its price target on to $324 from $304 and maintained a “neutral” rating, reflecting cautious optimism after recent strength in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to show an average “hold” stance on Travelers Companies (TRV) , indicating analysts see limited near-term upside or downside from current levels. Article Title

Brokerage coverage continues to show an average “hold” stance on , indicating analysts see limited near-term upside or downside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company is expected to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and traders may be waiting for results before making a stronger move in the stock. Article Title

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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