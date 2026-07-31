Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock's previous close.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.83.

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NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.26 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NMI will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the sale, the director owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,351,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,887,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NMI by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,937,000 after acquiring an additional 241,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in NMI by 10.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 758,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NMI

Here are the key news stories impacting NMI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates. NMIH reported diluted earnings of $1.38 per share, up from $1.21 a year earlier and above the $1.28 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $105.8 million from $96.2 million year over year. NMI Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NMIH reported diluted earnings of $1.38 per share, up from $1.21 a year earlier and above the $1.28 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $105.8 million from $96.2 million year over year. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also surpassed expectations. Second-quarter revenue was $187.89 million, well ahead of the approximately $156.26 million consensus estimate and up 8.1% from the prior-year period. The company’s 53.82% net margin and 15.18% return on equity highlight continued profitability. NMI Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter revenue was $187.89 million, well ahead of the approximately $156.26 million consensus estimate and up 8.1% from the prior-year period. The company’s 53.82% net margin and 15.18% return on equity highlight continued profitability. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns remain a support for the stock. NMIH said it has approximately $167 million of remaining share-repurchase capacity, signaling continued willingness to return capital and potentially support per-share earnings. NMIH Capital Return and Buyback Update

NMIH said it has approximately $167 million of remaining share-repurchase capacity, signaling continued willingness to return capital and potentially support per-share earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained a constructive but cautious outlook. The earnings call focused on ongoing capital deployment and operating performance, while noting that credit conditions and mortgage-insurance defaults will require monitoring. NMI Holdings Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call focused on ongoing capital deployment and operating performance, while noting that credit conditions and mortgage-insurance defaults will require monitoring. Negative Sentiment: Expected higher defaults are a risk. NMIH expects defaults to trend upward, which could increase claims and loss provisions, pressure future earnings, and partially offset the benefit of strong current results. NMIH Defaults Outlook

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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