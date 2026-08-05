Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $234.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.05.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE ANET traded up $10.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.47. 13,552,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,789. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $253.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Arista reported Q2 earnings of $1.02 per share versus the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.04 billion, up 37.7% year over year and above the $2.83 billion forecast. It was the company’s first quarter with revenue above $3 billion. Arista Networks Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Arista reported Q2 earnings of $1.02 per share versus the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.04 billion, up 37.7% year over year and above the $2.83 billion forecast. It was the company’s first quarter with revenue above $3 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand is accelerating growth. Strong orders for networking equipment used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure, data centers, cloud computing and enterprise networks supported the results. Arista also highlighted new 1.6-terabit-per-second AI networking systems designed to improve power efficiency. Arista forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue

Strong orders for networking equipment used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure, data centers, cloud computing and enterprise networks supported the results. Arista also highlighted new 1.6-terabit-per-second AI networking systems designed to improve power efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Forward guidance was well above analyst estimates. Arista projected approximately $3.3 billion in third-quarter revenue and EPS of $1.06 to $1.08, compared with consensus estimates of about $2.9 billion in revenue and $0.89 EPS. The company also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $12.6 billion, citing improved supply availability and stronger shipments across AI, data center, campus and routing products. ANET earnings call and 2026 outlook

Arista projected approximately $3.3 billion in third-quarter revenue and EPS of $1.06 to $1.08, compared with consensus estimates of about $2.9 billion in revenue and $0.89 EPS. The company also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $12.6 billion, citing improved supply availability and stronger shipments across AI, data center, campus and routing products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their outlooks. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and increased its price target to $240 from $181. Rosenblatt Securities raised its target to $280 from $210 and assigned a “buy” rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Analysts boost Arista Networks forecasts

Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and increased its price target to $240 from $181. Rosenblatt Securities raised its target to $280 from $210 and assigned a “buy” rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain. After a substantial rally, Arista’s elevated valuation leaves the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending, customer concentration concerns or renewed supply-chain constraints. Arista Networks stock risks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here