Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEX. Zacks Research raised shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.82.

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Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,442,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Terex by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,798,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $149,363,000 after acquiring an additional 425,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,094,000 after buying an additional 727,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,326,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Terex reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.37 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of roughly $1.23–$1.25. Revenue reached approximately $2.24 billion , also ahead of expectations and up 50.5% year over year. Terex Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Terex reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , exceeding analyst estimates of roughly $1.23–$1.25. Revenue reached approximately , also ahead of expectations and up 50.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook to $7.9 billion–$8.2 billion in sales and $960 million–$1.0 billion in adjusted EBITDA . The EPS range of $4.70–$5.10 has a midpoint slightly above the current consensus estimate. Pro forma sales increased 8.5%, while bookings rose 25.2% to $2.0 billion and backlog stood at a substantial $6.9 billion. Terex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its 2026 outlook to and . The EPS range of $4.70–$5.10 has a midpoint slightly above the current consensus estimate. Pro forma sales increased 8.5%, while bookings rose 25.2% to $2.0 billion and backlog stood at a substantial $6.9 billion. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up coverage renewed debate over Terex’s valuation. At roughly 30 times earnings, the stock may require continued execution and additional estimate increases to generate further upside, although one analysis suggests the shares could still be about 19% undervalued. Terex Could Be 19% Undervalued

The earnings call and follow-up coverage renewed debate over Terex’s valuation. At roughly 30 times earnings, the stock may require continued execution and additional estimate increases to generate further upside, although one analysis suggests the shares could still be about 19% undervalued. Negative Sentiment: Reported net income was $110 million, or $0.96 per share, versus $72 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier; adjusted EPS also declined from $1.49. In addition, the $2.0 billion of bookings represented a book-to-bill ratio below 1.0, potentially raising concerns about near-term order momentum. Why Terex Shares Are Trading Lower

Reported net income was $110 million, or $0.96 per share, versus $72 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier; adjusted EPS also declined from $1.49. In addition, the $2.0 billion of bookings represented a book-to-bill ratio below 1.0, potentially raising concerns about near-term order momentum. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity showed multiple sales and no purchases over the past six months, adding a modest sentiment headwind. The shares also opened below Terex’s 50-day moving average, indicating some technical pressure.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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