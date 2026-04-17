TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) COO Karl Todd Marrott Sells 15,213 Shares

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 15,213 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $228,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 274,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,092.69. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Todd Marrott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Karl Todd Marrott sold 23,636 shares of TSS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $357,139.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Karl Todd Marrott sold 800 shares of TSS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

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TSS Trading Down 0.4%

TSSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 1,889,803 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TSS Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TSSI shares. Wall Street Zen raised TSS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of TSS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TSS in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of TSS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TSS in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in TSS in the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TSS in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TSS by 81.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,129 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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