TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

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A number of research firms have commented on HURA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TuHURA Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:HURA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05. TuHURA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that TuHURA Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TuHURA Biosciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,142 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Merck & Co. Inc. raised its position in TuHURA Biosciences by 39.4% in the first quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now owns 19,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company's stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company's core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA's approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

Further Reading

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