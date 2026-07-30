Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $71.30 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian partnership strengthens Uber’s autonomous-vehicle strategy. Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 electric vehicles for potential robotaxi use. The deal could give Uber access to a dedicated autonomous fleet and create new revenue opportunities, although the benefits will depend on regulatory approvals and successful deployment. Uber Agrees to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Rivian and Purchase up to 50,000 R2s

Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 electric vehicles for potential robotaxi use. The deal could give Uber access to a dedicated autonomous fleet and create new revenue opportunities, although the benefits will depend on regulatory approvals and successful deployment. Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats expanded its grocery network. New partnerships with Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly broaden Uber Eats’ regional reach and could increase order frequency and delivery revenue. Uber Eats Welcomes New Regional Grocery Partners Across the U.S.

New partnerships with Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly broaden Uber Eats’ regional reach and could increase order frequency and delivery revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect solid second-quarter performance. Forecasts call for gross bookings of approximately $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion, slightly above consensus estimates. Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating, while broader analyst price targets remain well above the current quotation. Uber autonomous vehicle outlook in focus for Q2 earnings

Forecasts call for gross bookings of approximately $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion, slightly above consensus estimates. Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating, while broader analyst price targets remain well above the current quotation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of Uber’s expected August 5 earnings report. Although earnings are projected to grow, some analysts do not see the usual combination of estimate revisions and surprise factors needed to indicate a likely earnings beat. Uber Technologies Earnings Expected to Grow

Investors are positioning ahead of Uber’s expected August 5 earnings report. Although earnings are projected to grow, some analysts do not see the usual combination of estimate revisions and surprise factors needed to indicate a likely earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and execution risks remain. Coverage highlighted Bay Area job cuts and ongoing concerns that Tesla, Waymo and other autonomous-vehicle platforms could challenge Uber’s core ride-hailing model. Uber’s Rivian investment, Atoms commitment and other automation efforts also require substantial capital before producing meaningful returns.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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