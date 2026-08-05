Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.840-0.880 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Uber Technologies' conference call:

Q2 results exceeded expectations: Gross bookings rose 22% year over year to more than $58 billion, while non-GAAP EPS increased 35% and trailing 12-month free cash flow surpassed $10 billion for the first time.

Gross bookings rose 22% year over year to more than $58 billion, while non-GAAP EPS increased 35% and trailing 12-month free cash flow surpassed $10 billion for the first time. U.S. mobility growth accelerated across trips and bookings, supported by insurance savings reinvested into the market, product innovation, and expansion in lower-penetration suburban and smaller markets. Management said first-time-user momentum and cross-platform adoption remain broad-based.

Uber expects its Delivery Hero transaction to roughly double the number of markets offering its combined mobility and delivery platform, with integration and cost synergies expected from consolidating technology and shared services.

Uber is expanding its autonomous-vehicle ecosystem to 15 cities by year-end and expects further launches through 2028, while AV Labs will collect rideshare-specific data to support partners. Management emphasized that commercialization will be gradual and that regulation, safety, utilization, and vehicle economics remain important hurdles.

After deploying roughly $4 billion toward Delivery Hero-related purchases in Q2, Uber said it plans to rebuild share repurchases over the coming months toward its historical goal of returning about 50% of free cash flow to shareholders.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,775,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $842,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber reported strong underlying growth in the second quarter: gross bookings rose 24% year over year to approximately $58 billion, trips increased 18% to 3.9 billion, and monthly active platform consumers grew 16% to 208 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $2.8 billion, while operating cash flow reached $2.9 billion and trailing 12-month free cash flow exceeded $10 billion. Uber Announces Results for Second Quarter 2026

Uber reported strong underlying growth in the second quarter: gross bookings rose 24% year over year to approximately $58 billion, trips increased 18% to 3.9 billion, and monthly active platform consumers grew 16% to 208 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $2.8 billion, while operating cash flow reached $2.9 billion and trailing 12-month free cash flow exceeded $10 billion. Positive Sentiment: Uber and autonomous-driving partner Wayve received London private-hire vehicle licenses for supervised robotaxi rides. The approval moves the companies closer to launching public autonomous-ride trials and supports Uber’s long-term technology strategy. Wayve and Uber Move a Step Closer to Autonomous Rides in London

Uber and autonomous-driving partner Wayve received London private-hire vehicle licenses for supervised robotaxi rides. The approval moves the companies closer to launching public autonomous-ride trials and supports Uber’s long-term technology strategy. Positive Sentiment: Management said artificial-intelligence spending remained broadly stable, helped by the use of cheaper models and tighter employee cost controls. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing platform growth, delivery expansion and autonomy initiatives. Uber AI Spending

Management said artificial-intelligence spending remained broadly stable, helped by the use of cheaper models and tighter employee cost controls. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing platform growth, delivery expansion and autonomy initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 12.2% to $14.19 billion, while reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17, aided by a significant revaluation benefit from equity investments. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.81 was broadly near expectations but below the $0.83 consensus.

Second-quarter revenue increased 12.2% to $14.19 billion, while reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17, aided by a significant revaluation benefit from equity investments. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.81 was broadly near expectations but below the $0.83 consensus. Negative Sentiment: Uber forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.84 to $0.88, below analyst expectations near $0.89-$0.91. Gross bookings guidance of $58.25 billion to $60.25 billion was also viewed as disappointing, with foreign-exchange pressure expected to reduce growth. Uber Issues Weaker Third-Quarter Forecast

Uber forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.84 to $0.88, below analyst expectations near $0.89-$0.91. Gross bookings guidance of $58.25 billion to $60.25 billion was also viewed as disappointing, with foreign-exchange pressure expected to reduce growth. Negative Sentiment: Competition from local delivery bikers slowed trips in Brazil, raising concerns about growth in an important market. Investors are also weighing potential disruption from Waymo’s plans to develop its own robotaxi app, while Uber expects to invest more than $10 billion in autonomous vehicles and acquisitions.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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