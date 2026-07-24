Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.40.

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Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ultra Clean from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.83. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,410,584.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,537,023.70. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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