Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UIS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unisys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Unisys from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Friday, July 17th.

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Unisys News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Unisys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unisys reported second-quarter revenue of $473.5 million, exceeding the $448.9 million analyst consensus. Technology Solutions & Services revenue increased 2% year over year to $403.8 million, while new-business total contract value surged 57% to $192 million. Unisys Announces 2Q26 Results

Unisys reported second-quarter revenue of $473.5 million, exceeding the $448.9 million analyst consensus. Technology Solutions & Services revenue increased 2% year over year to $403.8 million, while new-business total contract value surged 57% to $192 million. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its previously raised 2026 constant-currency revenue-growth outlook and maintained its non-GAAP operating-profit-margin guidance, providing some support for the investment case despite the quarterly loss. Unisys Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Management reaffirmed its previously raised 2026 constant-currency revenue-growth outlook and maintained its non-GAAP operating-profit-margin guidance, providing some support for the investment case despite the quarterly loss. Neutral Sentiment: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $324.3 million at June 30, offering financial flexibility, although the company remains unprofitable and reported a negative return on equity and net margin.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $324.3 million at June 30, offering financial flexibility, although the company remains unprofitable and reported a negative return on equity and net margin. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted performance missed expectations: Unisys posted a loss of $0.08 per share versus the expected loss of $0.03, compared with earnings of $0.19 per share a year earlier. Net loss widened sharply to $95.3 million from $20.1 million. Unisys Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Second-quarter adjusted performance missed expectations: Unisys posted a loss of $0.08 per share versus the expected loss of $0.03, compared with earnings of $0.19 per share a year earlier. Net loss widened sharply to $95.3 million from $20.1 million. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 2% year over year, or 5.2% in constant currency. ClearPath revenue fell 20.4% to $69.7 million, gross margin declined 210 basis points to 24.8%, and results included a $47.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

Revenue declined 2% year over year, or 5.2% in constant currency. ClearPath revenue fell 20.4% to $69.7 million, gross margin declined 210 basis points to 24.8%, and results included a $47.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Unisys from “strong-buy” to “hold,” while Sidoti lowered multiple 2027 EPS estimates, including its full-year forecast from $1.39 to $1.17, signaling reduced expectations for future profitability. Zacks.com

Unisys Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Unisys has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

In related news, Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 236,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,279.95. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,846 shares of company stock worth $156,102. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 487.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,032 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,791,963 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 240,476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 200,155 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Unisys by 169.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

Further Reading

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