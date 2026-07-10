United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $16.63. United Bancorp shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 6,522 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded United Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Bancorp

United Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 16.29%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from United Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. United Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bancorp news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 3,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $52,658.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,612,469.86. The trade was a 3.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott A. Everson acquired 2,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $33,040.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,137,408.66. This represents a 1.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 7,295 shares of company stock worth $108,914 in the last ninety days. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,346 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 87,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its position in United Bancorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company's stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Further Reading

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