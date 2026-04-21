United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.6667.

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A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded United Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded United Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 521.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Bankshares by 64.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 307,159 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company's stock.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 25.51%.The company had revenue of $430.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. United Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.48%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company's core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

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