United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $112.70.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $104.36. 3,099,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shrier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 937.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $24,358,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $450,495,000 after buying an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: UPS reported second-quarter revenue of $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $1.76 exceeded the $1.65 consensus estimate. The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $91.2 billion and EPS guidance to $7.22. UPS beats earnings expectations, raises full-year guidance

UPS reported second-quarter revenue of $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $1.76 exceeded the $1.65 consensus estimate. The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $91.2 billion and EPS guidance to $7.22. Positive Sentiment: Management said the planned reduction in lower-margin Amazon deliveries is largely complete, allowing UPS to emphasize pricing, premium services and more profitable shipments. It expects network efficiencies and pricing to support margin expansion in the second half. UPS Q2 earnings call highlights

Management said the planned reduction in lower-margin Amazon deliveries is largely complete, allowing UPS to emphasize pricing, premium services and more profitable shipments. It expects network efficiencies and pricing to support margin expansion in the second half. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts lifted their targets: UBS to $124 with a Buy rating, Oppenheimer to $117 with an Outperform rating, BMO to $115 with a Market Perform rating, and Susquehanna to $120 with a Neutral rating. Stephens remains Overweight despite reducing its target to $130.

Several analysts lifted their targets: UBS to $124 with a Buy rating, Oppenheimer to $117 with an Outperform rating, BMO to $115 with a Market Perform rating, and Susquehanna to $120 with a Neutral rating. Stephens remains Overweight despite reducing its target to $130. Neutral Sentiment: Industry competition is increasing as retailers diversify away from UPS, FedEx and the Postal Service to meet faster, often free, delivery expectations. This could limit pricing power and package-volume recovery. Carrier diversification unravels the last-mile delivery duopoly

Industry competition is increasing as retailers diversify away from UPS, FedEx and the Postal Service to meet faster, often free, delivery expectations. This could limit pricing power and package-volume recovery. Negative Sentiment: U.S. average daily package volume fell 3.3% as the Amazon “glide-down” continued, while international operating profit and near-term domestic expectations weakened. GAAP results also included $891 million of after-tax transformation charges, reinforcing concerns that the benefits of the restructuring will take time to appear.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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