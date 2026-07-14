Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 235,769 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 501,977 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 472,991 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

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Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,589 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 120.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.4%

UHT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. 1,228 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,917. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.87 million, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.00%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust's payout ratio is presently 234.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust NYSE: UHT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

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