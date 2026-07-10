Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.67 and traded as high as $44.02. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania shares last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 246,223 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UVSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UVSP

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company had revenue of $87.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 7,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $280,453.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 66,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,757.09. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Natalye Paquin sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $642,751.20. This represents a 43.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,334. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,517 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company's stock.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

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