Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,136,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session's volume of 863,805 shares.The stock last traded at $19.4050 and had previously closed at $20.12.

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Key Upbound Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Upbound Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upbound raised its 2026 free-cash-flow outlook to approximately $250 million, highlighting stronger cash generation and disciplined portfolio management. Management also cited continued Brigit growth and digital expansion as potential long-term growth drivers. Upbound narrows 2026 revenue outlook and raises free cash flow

Upbound raised its 2026 free-cash-flow outlook to approximately $250 million, highlighting stronger cash generation and disciplined portfolio management. Management also cited continued Brigit growth and digital expansion as potential long-term growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.07 matched analyst expectations. The company’s return on equity remained strong at 35.56%, while the stock has been described by one analysis as potentially undervalued by about 29%, which could support investor interest if operating trends stabilize. Upbound Group could be undervalued after second-quarter earnings

Second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.07 matched analyst expectations. The company’s return on equity remained strong at 35.56%, while the stock has been described by one analysis as potentially undervalued by about 29%, which could support investor interest if operating trends stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized portfolio discipline, cash generation and execution amid pressure on consumers. However, quarterly revenue increased only 0.5% year over year and EPS declined from $1.12 in the prior-year period, indicating limited near-term earnings momentum. UPBD second-quarter earnings call highlights

Management emphasized portfolio discipline, cash generation and execution amid pressure on consumers. However, quarterly revenue increased only 0.5% year over year and EPS declined from $1.12 in the prior-year period, indicating limited near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Upbound narrowed its 2026 revenue outlook to roughly $4.7 billion-$4.85 billion, reflecting a more cautious sales outlook. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 is below the $1.00 consensus estimate, while full-year EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.35 brackets or falls below expectations. UPBD second-quarter earnings and lower fiscal-year outlook

Upbound narrowed its 2026 revenue outlook to roughly $4.7 billion-$4.85 billion, reflecting a more cautious sales outlook. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 is below the $1.00 consensus estimate, while full-year EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.35 brackets or falls below expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company disclosed approximately $13 million in fraud-related losses at Acima, adding an unexpected headwind to results and raising concerns about risk controls within the business. Consumer-financial pressure and elevated leverage may further limit the stock’s near-term upside.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Upbound Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

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Upbound Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Upbound Group's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $46,106.55. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 96,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,321.29. The trade was a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 913.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company's stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

Further Reading

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